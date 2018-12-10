MUSCATINE — With Christmas just around the corner, Muscatine County Community Services Director Kathie Anderson-Noel is concerned about the number of homeless people.
Anderson-Noel reported to the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors Monday morning her agency is working with MCSA, a local homeless shelter, where the need to provide for homeless families is great.
"We paid for 39 households in November," Anderson-Noel said. "We do encourage people to go to shelter as soon as they start having difficulty. They currently have 30 children (at MCSA). Going into the holiday season, that's a bit concerning."
Supervisor Nathan Mather reported he was informed at a recent meeting of the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region, which includes Muscatine County and four other counties, taking care of children in need may be shifted from the Department of Human Services to the mental health regions. But Mather said a funding source hasn't been identified. "In a way, we're a victim of our success," Mather said, "whereas DHS hasn't."
Anderson-Noel also reported she has been involved with regional planning, including review of guiding principles, budgeting, legislative issues, and expansion of the trust program. "The reason we're looking at expansion is because we're at our max in Muscatine County," she said. "We've taken some from other counties when they've had staff leave."
And Anderson-Noel reported the Warm Line, 1-844-775-WARM (9276) is now available, 5-10 PM, to discuss non crisis matters. "Sometimes people don't really have a crisis," she said. "But sometimes, when a person has mental health issues, it's nice to talk through the situation."
Anderson-Noel emphasised the Warm Line is not the same as Crisis Line, or Hot Line, which is 1-844-430-0375.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.