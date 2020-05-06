Muscatine County Jail Administrator Dean Naylor "no longer works for Muscatine County."

MUSCATINE — Muscatine County Supervisor Doug Holiday has reported he received an email from Sheriff C.J. Ryan stating simply that jail administrator Capt. Dean Naylor “no longer works for Muscatine County.”
Holiday said he had no further information than what was on the email, which he received Monday evening. Ryan did not immediately respond to a request for information.
On April 23, Naylor was placed on administrative leave and was the subject of an “internal investigation," according to Ryan. There is no indication whether Naylor was terminated from the position or resigned.
In recent months, Naylor had become controversial after the discovery of seven YouTube videos and an online treatise in which Naylor referred to Muslims as “pawns of the Devil,” and spoke against the “gay lifestyle.” The videos and treatise had been posted in 2013.
Naylor had predicted a global war that would pit Christians against Muslims. The treatise also speaks against the court rulings that remove the Ten Commandments from courthouses and government buildings.
During a Muscatine County Board of Supervisors meeting, it was reported there is no written policy governing what employees can post on their personal web sites. During the meeting, all the supervisors indicated having received communications from the public regarding the issue.
The Johnson County Board of Supervisors voted to put Muscatine County on notice after learning of the postings. The Johnson County supervisors had sent a letter to Muscatine County warning that if there were any reports of discrimination against Johnson County prisoners, that Johnson County would have to reconsider its arrangement with Muscatine County.
Johnson County has previously worked to support its Muslim community and proclaimed concern for Muslims when President Donald Trump was proposing a travel ban of Muslims into the United States.
Johnson County houses overflow prisoners in the Muscatine County Jail. Muscatine County had recently expanded its jail as a revenue generator by housing inmates from other counties. Last year Muscatine County received $657,415 for housing Johnson County inmates.
Teamsters Local 238, representing the Muscatine County Jail's correction officers, also condemned the statements.
“Hatred and bigotry of this type will not be tolerated by Teamster 238,” read a statement from the union, which announced a vote of no confidence in Naylor. “The Muscatine County jailers deserve better leadership and are clear in their position that Captain Naylor’s statements are not representative of their beliefs or work ethics. We believe this behavior reflects poorly on the Muscatine community and, if not corrected or acted upon, reflects a morally complicit position of Sheriff C.J. Ryan.”
Naylor’s treatise can be viewed at: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1caA0Jc6dUNHThACzo7PT-ZBTmrE35t1ckQRlNuSGeb8/pub. His videos had been removed as of Wednesday afternoon.
