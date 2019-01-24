MUSCATINE — Charges against a Davenport juvenile accused of kidnapping and robbery have been dismissed.
Taryn D. Moore, 17, was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with kidnapping in the first degree and robbery in the first degree following a Jan. 9 incident where a young man was found naked and injured in rural Muscatine County.
The motion to dismiss documents was filed Jan. 21 by Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren.
"Since the filing of criminal charges, the victim has steadfastly endeavored to sabotage this prosecution," Ostergren wrote. "He has made statements on social media which are contradictory to his statements to law enforcement and the physical evidence. The victim has further made outlandish statements regarding his refusal to participate in the criminal justice process. As a result the state of Iowa believes that it cannot sustain this prosecution."
The Muscatine County Sheriff's Office received a call early Jan. 9 from a resident in the 1900 block of Ward Avenue, the motion revealed, reporting a young man on his porch, suffering from hypothermia and multiple injuries.
In criminal complaints, the victim told authorities he had been robbed of $210 and his cell phone by Moore, Keontay Taylor and Brandon Davis, and placed in the trunk of a car and left naked in a field near a gravel road with his hands and ankles bound with duct tape.
At the time of the incident, temperatures were 27 degrees with a 13-degree wind chill. The victim also had been shot with a paintball gun in his hands and feet.
"Deputies found physical evidence in the area which corroborated this account," the motion read.
Taylor, 18, and Davis, 18, both of Davenport, were each charged Jan. 10 with kidnapping and robbery both in the first degree. Warrants for the arrests of the two young men were issued Jan. 11 with bail set at $1 million each. The warrants were then recalled Jan. 18. Charges against Taylor and Davis have also been dropped.
Ostergren said this case "stands out as one where our victim's post-incident behavior and social media has been extreme."
