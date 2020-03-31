Muscatine County re-assigned to Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region

Elam said that during the conference, Garcia acknowledged the tremendous challenges the region has been through during the last several months over this. Garcia determined that during the current situation with the coronavirus, the counties need to band together and provide a unified front to assist the citizens in any way it can.

The region will begin work to add Muscatine County to the four-county budget that was approved Monday. Elam said in a previous interview that Muscatine County had already provided the region with its financial figures to add to the budget. The region and the county will have to discuss incorporating the cost of crisis services into the budget. Once the budget is together, the governing board will hold a conference call to discuss approval.

The governing board will also need to review the 28E agreement that created the region, as language regarding children’s services needs to be included. This is expected to be done during the regular April board meeting.

“It has been a difficult six months,” Elam wrote. “Please help me put all this history behind us and focus on what we need to do as a region. Funding remains an issue and needs a long term resolution. Additional mandates have created a lot of new work. People need services more than ever.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0