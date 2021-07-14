Muscatine County Sheriff: Two dead in plane crash

MUSCATINE — At least two people have died Wednesday as a result of an airplane crash in rural Muscatine County.

At around 3:30 p.m., it was reported that a plane had crashed in a rural part of Muscatine County, west of Highway 38 near 170th Street, about 2 miles north of the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course.

Muscatine County Sheriff Quinn Riess confirmed two people died from the crash.

There is an on-site investigation going on.

The Sheriff's Office is expected to release further details Thursday.

