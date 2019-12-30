Muscatine County to re-apply for membership to SEIL mental health region in January

MUSCATINE — Muscatine County hopes the second time is the charm as it prepares to re-submit an application for membership to the Southeast Iowa Link (SEIL) mental health and disabilities region.

It will make the request during SEIL’s Jan. 8, 2020 meeting.

In November, the supervisors decided to leave Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region at the end of the fiscal year on June 30, 2020, citing financial issues in the region. The county had applied to join SEIL at the time, but the SEIL board of directors denied the application at the recommendation of its finance committee, citing timing concerns.

During the Muscatine County Board of Supervisor’s regular meeting Monday, Disability Services Coordinator Felicia Toppert suggested the county reapply as soon as possible because the issue would then have to go to the boards of the eight member counties for approval.

Allowing Muscatine County to enter the region would alter the 28E agreement used to form the region, which requires approvals. She also suggested supervisors attend the meetings of the member county boards in case questions are raised.

