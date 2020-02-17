Muscatine County weighs options after SEIL application is declined

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In January, Jackson and Cedar counties moved to eject Muscatine County prior to its end date. The motion was denied.

During the meeting’s public comment section, resident Edward Askew said he had received communications saying the county couldn’t spend the money it collects for mental health care. After the meeting Sorensen said the county currently spends the money for health care and the only services the region pays for are crisis care and administration. Askew also learned the county could form its own region, but it needed to be approved by the state legislature and the last group that tried didn’t complete the reorganization in the time allotted.

In an interview, Eastern Iowa CEO Lori Elam said whether the region would allow re-admittance to Muscatine County is up to the governing board. She said the decision would have to be made soon, because the fiscal year 2021 budget, which has been created to reflect four counties, has to be approved in March.

“This is all very new to all of us in this area,” she said. “A county asks to leave then things happen and now they can’t. I’m not sure what’s going to happen.”