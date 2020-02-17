Muscatine County weighs options after SEIL application is declined

MUSCATINE — With less than five months to find a mental health region and with the Southeast Iowa Link (SEIL) region rejecting Muscatine County’s application for acceptance for a second time, the county is looking at its options to provide mental health services in the coming fiscal year.
During Monday’s Muscatine County Board of Supervisors’ meeting, chair Jeff Sorensen reported the county had received an email from SEIL saying the finance committee is recommending the SEIL Board reject the county’s petition for membership. No reason was given for the rejection. SEIL CEO Ryanne Wood could not be reached for comment.
“There are three options,” Sorensen said. “We can always apply to the East Central Iowa Mental Health region, but I doubt we are interested in doing that. We could reapply to the Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region. Or the director of (the Department of Human Services) could place us into a region.”
He said the county has always had good relations with the other counties of the Eastern Iowa Region.
In October, 2019 the supervisors voted unanimously to leave the Eastern Iowa region, citing financial mismanagement. The county currently will not be a member of the region after the end of the fiscal year on July 1. The region includes Scott, Muscatine, Jackson, Cedar and Clinton counties.
You have free articles remaining.
In January, Jackson and Cedar counties moved to eject Muscatine County prior to its end date. The motion was denied.
During the meeting’s public comment section, resident Edward Askew said he had received communications saying the county couldn’t spend the money it collects for mental health care. After the meeting Sorensen said the county currently spends the money for health care and the only services the region pays for are crisis care and administration. Askew also learned the county could form its own region, but it needed to be approved by the state legislature and the last group that tried didn’t complete the reorganization in the time allotted.
In an interview, Eastern Iowa CEO Lori Elam said whether the region would allow re-admittance to Muscatine County is up to the governing board. She said the decision would have to be made soon, because the fiscal year 2021 budget, which has been created to reflect four counties, has to be approved in March.
“This is all very new to all of us in this area,” she said. “A county asks to leave then things happen and now they can’t. I’m not sure what’s going to happen.”
Elam also said a DHS representative has been asked to visit Muscatine County to speak with one of the supervisors about the options. She also confirmed DHS has the authority to assign Muscatine County to a region. She speculated assigning Muscatine County to the Eastern Iowa Region would make sense because all the procedures are in place.
The next meeting of the Eastern Iowa Region will be at 1 p.m. Feb. 24 in the Scott County Administrative Center room 605.
Askew also had asked about DHS forcing a region to accept Muscatine County. He said DHS would prefer a county and region to come to an understanding on its own. He asked if the county has any plans to get accepted to a region before the end of the fiscal year. Sorensen said it is the intent to be a member of a region, but declined to answer if there were any strong prospects.