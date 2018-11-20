Try 3 months for $3

Muscatine's Recycling Center and Transfer Station, and Compost facility will also be closed Thursday and Friday.

Thursday's curbside refuse and yard waste will be collected Wednesday with the normal Wednesday route. Friday's refuse collection will be Monday with the regular Monday route.

There will be no curbside recycling collection Thursday. Thursday Route A recycling will be collected Friday and Friday Route A recycling will be collected Saturday. Regular collections will resume on Monday.

For more information, visit the Recycling Center and Transfer Station website.

