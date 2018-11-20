Muscatine's Recycling Center and Transfer Station, and Compost facility will also be closed Thursday and Friday.
Thursday's curbside refuse and yard waste will be collected Wednesday with the normal Wednesday route. Friday's refuse collection will be Monday with the regular Monday route.
There will be no curbside recycling collection Thursday. Thursday Route A recycling will be collected Friday and Friday Route A recycling will be collected Saturday. Regular collections will resume on Monday.
For more information, visit the Recycling Center and Transfer Station website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.