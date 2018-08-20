MUSCATINE — While he will tell you he was first suspicious of it, Lt. Jeff Jirak of Muscatine Police Department, said that since learning about Scott County's implementation of the Juvenile Diversion Program, he has become a believer.
In the program, juveniles arrested for a simple misdemeanor, such as shoplifting or curfew violation, would be processed by police same as normal, minus the criminal complaint. For one time and one time only, the juveniles would be given two chances to attend a class with their parent or guardian. If they did, their record would remain clean.
"It's a non-traditional way of collaboratively putting together entities in the community to take the juvenile in a different way," Jirak said. "To help them."
In 2016, the diversion class had 150 referrals in Scott County from law enforcement and schools. Of those, only 9 have re-offended thus far, resulting in a 6 percent recidivism rate. That is 150 cases the backed-up judicial court system is relieved from ruling on.
"We have been able to focus our resources on higher-risk juveniles by addressing and working on these behaviors, while also relieving some pressure on the courts," said Dave Tristan, Supervisor for the Muscatine and Scott counties' juvenile court services. "The police department is able to get back on the streets more quickly. And we are able to provide those wrap-around services to families and juveniles to correct behavior."
In 2017, there were 148 referrals from law enforcement, only 19, or 13 percent, have reoffended. This is a stark comparison to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report that five out of six state prisoners were arrested within 9 years of their release.
"Just locking kids up is not always the answer," Jirak said. "There has to be another way of looking at this to try and solve the problem. Now this probably isn't the (only) answer, but there has to be something we can try to see if we get some results. ... Based on national statistics, local statistics, we feel pretty confident in this program."
Jirak is working to bring a juvenile diversion program to Muscatine County. And he is not alone in this.
Back in 2017, the Muscatine City Council made youth crime a focus for its goals in 2018. In conversation with Councilman Santos Saucedo, Jirak said they begin looking at what was happening in Scott County.
Saucedo and City Administrator Gregg Mandsager could not be reached as of press time.
Already, Muscatine police has recommended three juveniles to the program which will meet for the first Sept. 4. Each will bring a parent or guardian.