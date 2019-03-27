MUSCATINE — With the Iowa Senate passing a bill to ban automated traffic enforcement (ATE) cameras, the city of Muscatine is watching to see how the House votes.
Supporters of the ban have argued the cameras violate citizens' constitutional rights, including Republican Sen. Jack Chapman, The Associated Press reported out of Des Moines. The senator fought for the ban also citing cities installed the cameras to generate money. The city of Muscatine disagrees.
"For Muscatine, this is not an issue about money," said Communications Manager Kevin Jenison. "The ATE system was installed to increase traffic safety while freeing uniformed officers to respond to other emergencies."
He added revenue generated from the fines was returned to taxpayers in a way by allowing for additional hiring of first responders, funding school resource officers and updating equipment.
This is the third time the Senate has tried to ban the cameras by passing Senate File 343.
The House also has its own bill, House File 674, which would determine how the cameras may be used and also draw 60 percent of ticket revenue to the state after costs. The bill could cost nine cities that use the cameras, including Muscatine, $6.5 million per year.
"The 60 percent bill is not ideal for any municipality," Jension said, "but would be more palatable if municipalities were allowed to go back to citation-based enforcement instead of treating them as municipal infractions."
Based on a September decision by the Iowa Supreme Court, cities can no longer hold violators liable for ATE citations because they failed to pay, appeal or request a citation. The city now handles violations as municipal infractions, sending drivers on to court if they do not pay within 30 days. Those that do pay the infraction, pay the amount of the ticket the day they receive it. Those who don't pay what they would've paid in fees after the ticket went to collections in the previous citation system.
"The city of Muscatine would like to see a return to the citation system, which would decrease the case load for judges, and the costs for those who are found guilty of the infraction," Jenison said.
Proponents of traffic cameras, including the city, have argued they reduce speeding and accidents.
"The city believes that the presence of ATE cameras serves as a deterrent to speeding and red-light running," Jenison said, "and will continue to urge state legislators to recognize the importance of ATE cameras to the safety of their constituents and visitors to the state."
He continued, "Our philosophy has been, and will be, that we would rather have drivers obey the law rather than have to issue citations. Unfortunately, without ATE cameras, we do expect the number of accidents and violations to increase."
Anticipating a change in the use of traffic cameras, Muscatine included in its budget an increase in the utility franchise fee to buffer loss of revenue if the cameras are turned off. Muscatine City Council last Thursday approved the increase from 2 percent to the maximum 5 percent. The increase is estimated to bring in $300,000 in revenue to the city.
It's just more than a week until the April 5 deadline for approval of bills by the full House or Senate, plus a committee in the other chamber.
"There is still a lot on the table," Jenison said, "and we will just have to wait and see what happens in Des Moines."
