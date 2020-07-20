Muscatine man charged with first-degree murder in Cedar County stabbing death

CEDAR COUNTY — On a Facebook Live video, a man — presumably Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano Jr., 21, of Muscatine — spoke of the fight he had just been in. He showed some bruises on one side of his head and flashed several hand signs.

He showed an incision above his eye and said that is the only injury he suffered. He also said the blood on his clothes didn’t come from him.

“This is the only thing I got and the rest ain’t me,” he said.

Serrano remains in the Cedar County Jail, charged with the murder in the first degree, harassment in the first degree, and criminal mischief in the third degree in connection with the stabbing death of Chantz Stevens, 19, of Wilton, at a house south of Clarence in rural Cedar County early Sunday morning.

According to a news release from the Cedar County Sheriff’s office, Stevens died at the scene.

First-degree murder is a Class A felony punishable by mandatory life in prison.

A spokesperson for the Cedar County Attorney’s office said Serrano’s court records will not be available until after press time and had no additional comment, citing the ongoing investigation.