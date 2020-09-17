Muscatine Police respond to two bomb threats at Walgreens

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Police Department asks for the public’s help to find whoever called two bomb threats into Walgreens Wednesday afternoon.

Captain Steve Snider reports that at about 5 p.m. Wednesday, workers at Walgreens received a phone call claiming a bomb was in the building and giving a time it was scheduled to go off. He said the workers thought it was a male voice. Muscatine Police officers responded. The management of Walgreens had elected to evacuate everyone and temporarily shut down. Officers met with employees and walked through the store to look for any kind of device. No device was found. The store elected to stay closed until well after the specified time.

At about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, officers were called back to the store to reports of another bomb threat. Again, no device was found.

“We haven’t had one in quite a while,” Snider said of the bomb threat. “We have had them in the past at businesses or schools. We have not had one in quite a while.”