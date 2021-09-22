Muscatine Power and Water, Central Scott Telephone Company receive rural broadband grants

Cox said the company is always looking for opportunities for funding through grants.

“We evaluate each one to see if it’s something that makes sense for us, and if we have the capacity to be able to take on a project like that,” she said. “When this grant came out, we took a look at it and I really commend Gov. Reynolds and her team’s goal of providing at least 100 mbps Internet speed to all Iowans.”

Over the course of the previous year, Cox said that the staff at MPW has seen more than ever before how important access to fast internet can be for those who need it to work, attend school, or make a virtual appointment with their doctor.

“There’s just a lot more things that people need a really good internet service for nowadays, and with the new goal of 100 mbps, it made a lot of areas that were previously determined to be served to be unserved or underserved. It also made those areas eligible for program funding,” Cox continued, “So those areas are going to get the help and service that they need.”