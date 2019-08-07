MUSCATINE — A pair of local small businesses were granted forgivable loans by Muscatine to aid with renovation efforts.
The city reported Thompson Trucking Inc. and Skinny's Barbeque each received a $25,000 Small Business Forgivable Loan Tuesday provided through the city's Community Development department.
The family-owned Thompson Trucking recently relocated from Houser Street to 1607 Grandview Ave., the former Orscheln Farm and Home store.
“The Houser Street property has been great, but we really needed more space, especially indoor space to work on the trucks and for storage,” owner Judy Eichelberger said in a news release. “Driving by the Orscheln site we could not help but notice how much space there was for the outside lot. And the building is big enough to accommodate our needs as well.”
She also said the move will help facilitate continued expansion of the company's business opportunities and personnel. The second business to receive the loan hasn't yet opened.
“I had this idea about barbeque and talked about it with my father,” Cord Kleist owner of Skinny's Barbeque said. “He listened, told me to do my investigating, and bring him a business plan.”
Kleist's father is Mike Kleist, and along with wife Teresa, opened Boonie's on the Avenue about eight years ago where Cord also worked. Renovations on the ground floor restaurant inside Pearl Plaza at 208 W. 2nd St. has been ongoing for the last several months. Kleist believes he is still four or five weeks away from opening the restaurant but he is anxious to open the doors to customers.
“I have one more week at ‘Boonies’ and then it is all about ‘Skinny’s’,” Kleist said. “I hope to set an opening date then.”
Additional Muscatine businesses received loans earlier this year, including Bosch Pest Control, Bridge Side Pub, LLC, and Wine Nutz. Businesses can obtain a loan for up to $25,000 at a term of five years with 20 percent of the original loan forgiven annually at the anniversary of the origination of the loan. Loans are for building improvements and associated startup costs for new businesses. Funds are allocated up to $15,000 for startup cost and up to $10,000 for code compliance. The city has allocated $100,000 in funding annually. and are awarded to qualifying businesses based on availability of funds.
For more information visit muscatineiowa.gov.
CAPTION 2: City Planner Lindsay Whitson (left) and Community Development Director Jodi Royal-Goodwin (right) present a $25,000 Small Business Forgivable Loan check to Megan, Theo, and Cord Kleist, owners of Skinny’s Barbeque that will be opening soon in Pearl Plaza at 208 West 2nd Street in Muscatine.
CAPTION 1: City Planner Lindsay Whitson (left) and Community Development Director Jodi Royal-Goodwin (right) present a $25,000 Small Business Forgivable Loan check to Judy Eichelberger, president of Thompson Trucking, Inc., for renovations at their new location (1607 Grandview Avenue, Muscatine.
