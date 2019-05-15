MUSCATINE — Muscatine School Board approved an agreement with the Muscatine Education Association Monday night to extend the contract through 2022.
"I really think this is one of those opportunities where the district can show its support for our teaching staff," Superintendent Jerry Riibe said.
Union president Liz Panther said union members and administrators participated in an interest-based problem-solving training at the beginning of the year that allowed the group to have challenging conversations. The groups were able to work together in an ongoing process rather than only at negotiation time.
"Since the initial training, we have come together on a monthly basis to discuss topics that impact the well-being of students, staff and the district," she said. "We've been able to have open and honest discourse to make sure the interests of all stakeholders are taken into consideration."
The district had one year left of the three year contract, negotiated in 2017 prior to legislative changes to collective bargaining in the state. The agreement extends the contract an additional two years, "protecting teacher benefits," Panther said.
"We hope the IBPS process will continue to strengthen the relationship between the association and the district, so we can make decisions that are in the best interest of our students, staff, and community."
The memorandum of understanding will continue until June 30, 2022. The district and union will meet in February 2020 and 2021 to discuss compensation for each of the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school years.
"We will meet next spring to work through compensation package with that (agreement)," Riibe said, "but I think the teachers felt really supported by this, that we are standing with the agreements that have been long standing in this district."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.