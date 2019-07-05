MUSCATINE — This coming school year with be the last for the Muscatine Community School District superintendent.
After seven years with the school district, Superintendent Jerry Riibe will resign following the 2019-2020 school year. The announcement was listed on the agenda for Monday's upcoming school board meeting. The agenda also includes the superintendent's evaluation.
Riibe has led the district since July 2013, replacing Bill Decker. Prior to starting at MCSD, Riibe had 34 years of experience in education including as chief operating officer of the nonprofit which aims to improve educational outcomes for children in poverty. He also served as superintendent in Ralston, Nebraska.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.