MUSCATINE — This coming school year with be the last for the Muscatine Community School District superintendent.

After seven years with the school district, Superintendent Jerry Riibe will resign following the 2019-2020 school year. The announcement was listed on the agenda for Monday's upcoming school board meeting. The agenda also includes the superintendent's evaluation. 

Riibe has led the district since July 2013, replacing Bill Decker. Prior to starting at MCSD, Riibe had 34 years of experience in education including as chief operating officer of the nonprofit which aims to improve educational outcomes for children in poverty. He also served as superintendent in Ralston, Nebraska.

