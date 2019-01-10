MUSCATINE — More than a year after filming, an Amazon Prime television series about unique places will soon feature some familiar Muscatine faces.
Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce members saw a sneak preview of an episode of "Fireball Run," an adventure-travel series, featuring Muscatine Thursday evening during its Business After Hours event hosted at the Muscatine History and Industry Center. Throughout the series, now in its 11th season, teams drive to cities across the country to compete to find "obscure artifacts, unique attractions and amazing people."
"I was so excited to showcase this episode to the folks here tonight," said Jodi Hansen, director of the Muscatine Convention and Visitor's Bureau, "and I'm really excited for the premiere later on this month — January 15. I think folks will get a great sense of what a wonderful community Muscatine is and the attractions we have to offer and just the beauty of our community."
Hansen was contacted by show producers in 2017 about bringing the interactive show to town and asked her just what makes Muscatine, Muscatine. Through CVB, Hansen submitted an application that included a list of attractions and locations that are unique to the city. Once the production team chose Muscatine, some of the staff visited in July of that year to see some of the stops the teams may visit during the competition. The show was then filmed in September that included 20 teams finding experiences in Muscatine.
"It was a lot of work," Hansen said, "but it was all worth it."
The episode includes challenges for contestants at the Muscatine History and Industry Center, Muscatine Art Center and on the riverfront.
Flynn Collier attended the premiere and said the energy of the crowd watching the episode was fun to see. Every time a recognizable Muscatine face would appear on screen, he said everybody was clapping and celebrating.
"We have great people here in Muscatine," he said, "and being able to showcase that on television is awesome."
Even though the show is a competition, there are lighthearted moments shared between contestants and Muscatinians, and during the preview, people didn't hold back when they thought something was funny. Getting the show to film in Muscatine was a joint effort between the CVB and the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce, she said, in addition to sponsors and committees.
"It's something that we'll be able to use as an asset when we promote our community," she said. And after watching it, she felt proud of Muscatine and everyone that supported the endeavor.
Having Muscatine featured in the show is just one of the ways the CVB promotes tourism. Videos highlighting the city are featured the CVB website where visitors guides are also available. Hansen said she's always looking for creative ways to bring people to the community.
So, from here, she said, "the possibilities are endless."
"Fireball Run" season 11 is available Jan. 15 on Amazon and is free for Prime members.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.