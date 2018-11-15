MUSCATINE — Rehearsing a play about a family for months, it makes sense that the actors in Muscatine Community College's upcoming fall play became one themselves.
"This play is about family, and we definitely made our own here," said Mika Rangel, who plays "Brigid Blake" in Stephen Karam’s “The Humans,” which opens Friday night.
The play centers on the Blake family during Thanksgiving dinner. As the Blake's discuss issues including aging, illness, economics, sexuality, politics — hot-button topics that some families talk about when they get together — family secrets are revealed.
First-year student Madison Sloan, who plays "Deirdre Blake," said, it was hard to talk about some of the serious situations brought up in the play, but most of them are so common now, it was "easy to connect because we've all kind of been through them in one shape or form. And we're still going through them."
The play, which opened on Broadway in 2016, addresses the state of middle-class Americans following 9/11 and the 2008 financial crisis. Although the play is a drama — at times, full of tension — humor is in there, too.
"You're going to find yourself going, 'Oh, wow, I've said that to my family,'" Sloan said.
Sloan and other cast members Micah Dennis, as Erik Blake and Mason Brown, as Richard, had been involved in theater prior to "The Humans." But for Rangel and Violet Anaya, who plays the matriarch "Momo" Blake, rehearsing the play has been a welcoming experience. "I always was into acting," Anaya said, "so, it's been really fun."
The play is also the first production at MCC by Alyssa Oltmanns, the new theater instructor. Oltmanns has worked in higher education for a decade.
Working through some complex emotions was a challenge for the cast, with some actors understanding their characters more than others.
"I personally feel that I relate to my character's beliefs," said Brown, and he knows what drives his character. But for Dennis, it was harder to get in his character's head.
"Personally, I don't relate to my character, and that's been difficult," Dennis said of the conservative father.
The cast held a special dinner theater for the Kiwanis Club, Muscatine Rotary and Lion's Club — community supporters of production — Thursday night.
Dennis was quick to praise his new instructor.
"We would not be the actors we are, up on this stage right now, at this point in time without this fabulous person," Dennis said of Oltmanns, also adding he believes he is the "favorite" cast member, bringing friendly competition much like a family.
Prior to making the move to Muscatine, Oltmanns completed her Master of Fine Arts in creative writing at Columbia College in Chicago, where she was also an instructor of writing and rhetoric in the program. She also has a Master of Arts in Educational Theater from New York University and directed her own play, "Transgression" that appeared off-Broadway and in festivals.
"I have been involved in theater nearly my whole life," Oltmanns said first performing as "Meeko" the Raccoon in Pocahontas through a "College for Kids" program at Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon, Illinois, near her hometown of Sterling. She said she performed in theater competitions in high school and taught at Woodlawn Arts Academy in Sterling, where she was also most recently preparing students for college theater auditions as an acting coach.
"What I love about theater is its ability to inspire introspection; whether for an audience member or an actor; whether for a director or a technical designer," she said.
"Theater forces people to think more closely about social issues, personal issues and relationships between people," she added. "It doesn't explicitly answer questions about these topics, but through the medium of entertainment, critical thinking and deeper self-awareness is developed at an individual's own pace."
The cast believes that is reflected in the show.
"It's a typical family Thanksgiving," Rangel said. "I mean, we all have our problems ... "
"But at the end of the day," Sloan said, "we all love each other."
