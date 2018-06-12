June 24, 1938 - June 10, 2018
MUSCATINE — Joyce Gordy, 79, of Muscatine, passed away on Sunday, June 10, 2018, at her home.
A memorial gathering will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. today at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online Condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Joyce was born on June 24, 1938, to Virgil and Sylvia McGrew Fuhlman, in a farmhouse outside of Letts with her twin brother, James. She married Ron Gordy on September 1, 1957, at Oak Grove Church in Cranston.
Joyce graduated from Letts High School in 1956. She was voted Letts Centennial Queen at age 17. She graduated from Muscatine Community College and attended Marycrest College. She taught elementary school before starting her family. She later went on to be an audiometrist with the Muscatine AEA. She was a substitute teacher for West Middle School for 20 years. She became the first woman president of Muscatine United Way in the late 1970s.
Joyce was an avid golfer and longtime member of Geneva Golf and Country Club, where she got three holes-in-one.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Ron of Muscatine; two sons, Scott Gordy and wife, Terri, of Iowa City, and Matt Gordy of Ames, Iowa; three grandchildren, Nick, Jake, and Jasper Gordy; her twin brother, James Fuhlman and wife, Sharon, of Cedartown, Georgia; and her sister, Julie Ericson and husband, Barry, of Johnston, Iowa.
Joyce is preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, JoAnn Peters and Jean Foley.
