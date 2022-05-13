One injured after semi and train collide outside Durant

DURANT – One person was injured Friday morning after a semi truck and a train collided just east of Durant.

At about 7:38 a.m., Iowa State Police were called to Highway 6 and Vail Avenue to the railway crossing for the collision, according to Lt. Brian Votroubek of the Iowa State Patrol.

The driver of the semi suffered serious injuries and was transported by Durant Ambulance to a hospital.

Votroubek said the intersection had gates, but he did not know if they were down at the time of the crash.

The train is owned by Iowa Interstate Railroad.

Vail Avenue in Durant is closed due and motorists are asked to find an alternate route.

Durant Fire Department, Durant Ambulance. Durant Police, the Iowa State Patrol, and DOT Enforcement responded.

