MUSCATINE — It's a bird. It's a plane. It's people rappelling down the Laurel Building.
Over the Edge, the national fundraising event where participants who raise enough money get to rappel from a building, will take over part of downtown Muscatine Saturday. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Muscatine County, Special Olympics of Muscatine and the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce all benefit from the event.
Shelley Sides, director of membership and finance at the Chamber, said last year's event, the first held in Muscatine, raised about $72,000 divided equally among the organizations. The Chamber Ambassadors received a little more than $24,000, she said, and this year's amount will go toward the Chamber's Fourth of July celebration or another community event.
The 200 block of Iowa Avenue will be closed starting 8 a.m. Friday until 10 p.m. Saturday for Over the Edge, according to the city of Muscatine. Those rappelling will begin their descent at 11 a.m. Saturday.
"This year is extra special for me because I will be rappelling down next to my Little, Emma," said Lindsey Phillips, director of Big Brothers Big Sisters. "We can say firsthand why this matters to us."
Muscatine's BBBS is almost entirely funded locally, Phillips said, with the exception of a couple of grants.
"Our services are also local," she said, "and each year we have a growing list of youth in the community that need a mentor in their life. The more funds we raise, the more able we are to meet that need."
Mentoring works, Phillips said, and though it may be a lofty goal, BBBS envisions all youth in Muscatine reaching their fullest potential. Aside from supporting organizations through fundraising, Phillips said, "There's nothing like (Over the Edge) happening in Muscatine," and it has drawn attention to BBBS' need.
"We have met a lot of great people along the way," she said.
Another community event has partnered with the fundraiser to get more people downtown. Second Saturday will be on the third Saturday this month to coordinate with Over the Edge. From 4-8 p.m. 2nd Street from Cedar to Iowa will feature vendors, crafts and food. The area will be closed to traffic from 2-9 p.m. Saturday and includes the Sycamore Street intersection.
Why should people come check it out? There will be bounce houses and a lemonade stand, but mostly because it's exciting, Phillips said.
"It's not every day someone is stepping off the edge of the Stanley Consultants Laurel Building," she said. "Rappelling is a thrilling activity and it is happening downtown. It's something exciting to see."
