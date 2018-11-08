Muscatine Police Department is investigating an incident in which two people are suspected of taking the wallet of an elderly woman and using her credit cards to make purchases in Muscatine and the Quad-Cities.
They were seen in the Muscatine Walmart, leaving in the truck pictured below.
Anyone with information, provide Muscatine Police Department on their Facebook page or at 563-263-9922.
