Potential Carver Corner developer has not talked to Muscatine officials in a year

MUSCATINE — Over a year after the Muscatine City Council reconsidered a vote and agreed to proceed with negotiations with Merge Urban Development Group, the group has not contacted the city to either proceed or end negotiations.
City communications manager Kevin Jenison said the city has not been in contact with Merge since the Oct. 3, 2019, meeting when a request to proceed with negotiations to develop Carver Corner was defeated 4-3. During the next meeting, a motion to reconsider the issue was made and that time the request to continue with negotiations was approved 5-2.
“It’s one of those things that … it’s out there but it is not out there,” Jenison said. “Officially we haven’t gotten anything back yet. The city has not received any notification one way or the other.”
Since the first vote, supporters of a Peace Park initiative, which hoped to build a park on the site, had said Merge had contacted them and announced the intent to not bring the development to Muscatine. Jenison said the city had received no such notification.
Merge had been the only respondent to the City of Muscatine’s request for proposals for the redevelopment of the approximately seven acre Carver Corner area. The proposal would have brought a $52 million investment into Muscatine. The proposed mixed use development would have had over 300 residential units and about 20,000 square feet of first-floor rental space. The proposed development would have increased the taxable value by about $32 million.
Jenison said during initial conversations with Merge, the city and Merge had been in regular communication, but now are not. He also said many things had been going on at the time that had put the issue on the backburner.
“We are discussing and looking into the possibility of what to do with Carver Corner,” Jenison said. “Whether Merge comes back and wants to proceed or whether we want to go in a different direction, which may include sending out another (Request for Proposal) that is yet to be determined.”
He believes the city will know more about any project to use Carver Corner after the 2021 budget session which will take place over the next few months.