Arguello, Manuel | Conesville, IA 0:20:19

Beckey, John | Muscatine, IA 0:40:39

Caes, Thomas | Wilton, IA 0:39:01

Castle, Landon | Muscatine, IA 0:40:39

Edelman, Dean | Muscatine, IA 0:20:33

Emery, Nicholas | Illinois City, IL 0:36:07

Freund, Jay | Stockton, IA 0:25:13

Hein, Josh | Walcott, IA 0:19:01

Jones, Noah | Muscatine, IA 0:30:26

McFarland, Johnathan | Muscatine, IA 0:23:06

McFarland, Ryan | Muscatine, IA 0:23:45

Paulsen, Jayden | Walcott, IA 0:32:31

Rentz, Gavin | Walcott, IA 0:26:18

Telsrow, Rod | Durant, IA 0:16:46

