MUSCATINE — Following this weekend's Progress Iowa Corn Feed in Des Moines, Democratic presidential hopeful Julian Castro brought his message of progress through inclusion to Muscatine voters.
By referencing tweets President Donald Trump posted on Twitter over the weekend where he said Congresswomen of color should "go back to where they came from," Castro introduced his plan for immigration reform. The event Monday night at Black Pearl Cafe and Boutique was co-hosted by League of Latin American Citizens and Muscatine County Democrats.
"You all know that's the kind of language that's been used against different kinds of people. There was a time when Germans were told to go back home in our nation's history; when Irish were told to go back home; when people said go back to Africa, go back to China, go back to Mexico," he said. "In every generation, there have been politicians who try to profit and make their careers by dividing us along racial or ethnic lines, but the beauty of our country is that each generation, we've been able to overcome that and move forward as a country."
Castro said the way to progress is through reform and his administration would put undocumented immigrants on a path to citizenship and bring back military veterans who were deported because they were undocumented. Partnerships with central American countries such as Guatemala and Honduras would help people find prosperity and safety in their home countries, he said.
"If this president is determined to make this his issue, we're not going to be afraid of it. We shouldn't run away from it. We need to present Americans with an alternative that maintains border security but that insists on common sense and compassion instead of cruelty," he said to big applause from the crowd of about 50 attendees.
The former Housing and Urban Development secretary also toured downtown Muscatine with a group that included Mayor Diana Broderson, Muscatine County Democrats Chair and city councilman Kelcey Brackett and representatives of the League of United Latin American Citizens. Castro met with small business owners who received forgivable loans from the city, including Cesar Garrido of Chicharo's.
"It motivates you to stay in business," Garrido said of the loan. Garrido has operated the restaurant, now located on 2nd Street, since 2015. Broderson and Brackett discussed economic issues businesses face in the downtown district and the ways local and federal governments can help.
"As a former mayor, the most important government is local government," Castro said.
He touted his experience as a lawyer, city councilor, and five-year mayor of his hometown San Antonio, Texas, and said gainful employment by creating jobs and opportunity in a clean energy economy would be the focus of his presidency.
"I don't believe we have to choose between protecting our climate on the one hand and creating great jobs," he said.
His first executive order, he said, would be to recommit the country to the Paris Climate Accord and work to get to a net zero carbon footprint by 2050. Upgrading infrastructure in rural communities, including broadband and increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour, were ways Castro said small communities could be revitalized.
He said one way to win against the president is through respect, integrity and decency.
"I don't want to make this country anything 'again,'" he said, "I don't want us to go backwards, I want to go forward into the future."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.