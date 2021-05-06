RAGBRAI Roadshow coming to Davenport Saturday morning

DAVENPORT — After not being able to hit the open road during the summer of 2020, meet people from all over the country, and have fun in the towns that make up the Registers Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI), Dixon Novy is chomping at the bit for this year’s ride.
While Novy, the Quad Cities Bicycle Club RAGBRAI Charter Director, described the cancelling of the 2020 RAGBRAI due to the COVID-19 pandemic as nothing short of “heartbreaking,” he says 2021 is looking to be a stellar year for the event. He is especially looking forward to Friday night, July 30, when the bicyclists will roll into his hometown of DeWitt to spend the night before hitting the final leg of the ride. In counting down the days until the event, he plans to be part of a RAGBRAI Roadshow event being done in conjunction with the Freight House Farmers Market Saturday.
“This year we are pleased that (RAGBRAI) is coming back strong,” Novy said. “It is not going to be as big as past years, but it is coming back and people are so excited. They didn’t get to ride last year. They spent their summer without doing RAGBRAI and they are just glad to get back into it.”
There are four Roadshows leading up to the week-long 450 mile trek across the state that kicks off July 25. Novy is sure the event will capture the spirit of RAGBRAI. The RAGBRAI pop-up trailer will be at the market to offer merch from RAGBRAI. The Roadshow events were founded in 2020 due to the ride being cancelled.
While Saturday’s 20-mile ride will only be about one-third of one day of the actual event, Novy promises fun. The ride will begin at about 8 a.m. at the market, travel east along the riverfront trails, then turn back to Credit Island and circle around before returning to the market. While RAGBRAI sticks with roadways, Novy says a smaller ride of this kind is a great way to showcase the Quad Cities’ trail system.
Steve Ahrens, executive officer of the Riverfront Improvement Commission, has helped organize Davenport when the city was the last stop on the trail. He said the city is looking forward to being the ending city again.
While Novy did the virtual RAGBRAI last year, he said it was nowhere near being the same. For the last 15 years RAGBRAI has been how he spends his summer and he missed the event last year. The first time he visited a running of RAGBRAI he knew it was something he needed to become involved with. He recalls the excitement and the fun people were having. After getting on the bike the following year, he can’t imagine spending a summer without his annual statewide ride.
“When you are out there with the camaraderie, riding, meeting people – you can ride up to someone whether you know them or not and start a conversation and find out where they are from,” Novy said. “You go into a town and people set up their lawn chairs to watch you ride past and you feel like you are in a parade. People ask where you are from and if you tell them “Iowa they are disappointed. I tell them I’m from Arkansas.”