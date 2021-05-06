RAGBRAI Roadshow coming to Davenport Saturday morning

While Saturday’s 20-mile ride will only be about one-third of one day of the actual event, Novy promises fun. The ride will begin at about 8 a.m. at the market, travel east along the riverfront trails, then turn back to Credit Island and circle around before returning to the market. While RAGBRAI sticks with roadways, Novy says a smaller ride of this kind is a great way to showcase the Quad Cities’ trail system.

Steve Ahrens, executive officer of the Riverfront Improvement Commission, has helped organize Davenport when the city was the last stop on the trail. He said the city is looking forward to being the ending city again.

While Novy did the virtual RAGBRAI last year, he said it was nowhere near being the same. For the last 15 years RAGBRAI has been how he spends his summer and he missed the event last year. The first time he visited a running of RAGBRAI he knew it was something he needed to become involved with. He recalls the excitement and the fun people were having. After getting on the bike the following year, he can’t imagine spending a summer without his annual statewide ride.

“When you are out there with the camaraderie, riding, meeting people – you can ride up to someone whether you know them or not and start a conversation and find out where they are from,” Novy said. “You go into a town and people set up their lawn chairs to watch you ride past and you feel like you are in a parade. People ask where you are from and if you tell them “Iowa they are disappointed. I tell them I’m from Arkansas.”

