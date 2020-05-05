Region board allows state mandated vote but weighs the authority

DAVENPORT — After being put on notice by the Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS), the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disabilities Services Region board made its own compromise to give appointed board members the right to vote, but just not letting the vote carry as much weight.
During a special meeting Monday, the board unanimously approved the state mandate to allow two governing board members who are appointed as part of the region’s 28E agreement to create the Children’s Health Services Implementation Plan to vote on fiscal issues. Last month the board agreed only elected officials should be allowed to vote on money issues, arguing that the elected officials who make up the board, all county supervisors, are responsible for county funds. The appointed officials would be encouraged to provide input but not allowed to vote on fiscal matters. A similar statement has been made on the fiscal year’s 28E agreement that will be going out to counties soon. Since then DHS had sent a letter to the board requiring that the members be allowed a vote.
“One thing DHS found consistently among several regions was that the regions were excluding certain board members from voting on specific items,” region CEO Lori Elam said. “DHS said in their letter that we cannot exclude any governing board member other than ex officio members.”
She stressed it wasn’t only the Eastern Iowa region, but many of the other regions, that objected to the requirement.
Elam said the DHS letter cited the code in HF 690 requiring the board members to be allowed to vote on fiscal issues. The two members in the children’s program are required to be a children’s provider and a parent of a child receiving services. The provider is an ex officio member. Two similar members will be appointed to work on adult issues. A member of an educational service will also join the board on July 1. The members are selected by the region’s children’s advisory committee.
The state DHS board meets on May 12 and all region CEOs are required to attend to answer questions regarding the implementation plan for children’s services.
Elam said in discussions with other regions, some boards have opted to just add additional elected members to offset the new members while others have done weighted votes. She has checked with the Scott County attorney for feedback.
According to the board’s ruling, elected board members will have two votes to one for appointed members.
Dawn Smith, the representative from Cedar County, who had been vocal against allowing appointed members a vote on fiscal issues, commented that once the members are given a vote, it is all the harder to take it away.
“It’s my feeling as an elected official I’m responsible for the fiscal state of the region,” she said. “The members coming on could directly benefit from the decisions they are making, that’s my concern.”
Ken Beck of Scott County also said that was his concern and said he had spoken about the requirement with area senators. He said the legislature is working to get the requirement amended, possibly this year.
