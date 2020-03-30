Region mental health board rejects Muscatine County's letter to remain a member

DAVENPORT — The Iowa Department of Human Services will determine which mental health region Muscatine County will become a member of after the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region governing board rejected a letter from Muscatine County rescinding its request to leave.
The board voted 2-3 on a motion to accept the letter, with Muscatine County representative Jeff Sorensen and Clinton County representative Jim Irwin voting to accept the letter. During discussion Irwin said several issues had been raised in the governance of the region that he hoped to see move forward and that he felt Muscatine County should be included.
“We are not doing due diligence in our region,” Irwin said. “We have not done a good job of keeping our CEO and our RFPs in place. We need to follow the blueprint that had been laid out by every other region in the state of Iowa. I seem to be getting pushback on that conversation. If Muscatine County is out, I just don’t know where Clinton County will be a year or two years down the road.”
In November 2019, Muscatine County had submitted a letter indicating its intent to leave the region at the end of the fiscal year on June 30 and citing financial mismanagement. According to county attorneys from the other four regions the letter constituted a contract and the only way Muscatine County would not be out of the region at the end of the fiscal year was to accept the letter rescinding the first.
Since announcing its intent to leave, Muscatine County has been in talks to join the Southeast Iowa Link (SEIL) Mental Health and Disability Services Region, which serves Des Moines, Henry, Jefferson, Keokuk, Lee, Louisa, Van Buren and Washington Counties. The region has twice rejected the Muscatine County petition to join.
Scott County representative Ken Beck said it would be up to the state department to place Muscatine County in a region contiguous to it. The East Central Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region is also contiguous to Muscatine County. Under Iowa law, each county needs to be a member of a region in order to spend its mental health funds. Muscatine County also has the option of reapplying to the Eastern Iowa region.
Also during discussion, Beck said he is aware there are people in Muscatine County being served who need to continue to be served.
“In order for the region to function as a whole, and as a harmonious group, we have to consider really where the best fit is for each of the members of the region,” Beck said. “We talked with DHS and it was my opinion after reading all the information that it is best for Muscatine to be in SEIL. It was apparent from all the discussions and all the comments that that is where they wanted to be.”
Cedar County representative Dawn Smith and Jackson County representative Jack Wiley agreed.
Wiley said since Sorensen replaced Nathan Mather as Muscatine County representative on the board, there had been a more “relaxed atmosphere,” but said he could not forget everything that happened.
The board also approved a four-county $7,887,077 budget for the coming fiscal year, saying if Muscatine County is assigned to the region, the budget would be remade. The budget included $3.1 million for crisis services contracted with the Robert Young Center as well as funding to train youth service providers.
The total budget is down from the original $7,947,872 price tag after discussions with the Robert Young Center regarding crisis care. In FY2021, the four counties in the region will all levy the maximum amount of $30.78 per $1,000 of taxable valuation, bringing projected revenues of just short of $8.1 million. The board had requested the budget not exceed 95 percent of the revenues.
Region CEO Lori Elam said with the current COVID-19 crisis happening and with no one knowing when it will end, there could be additional expenses.
