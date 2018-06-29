MUSCATINE — During campaign stops in Muscatine, Gov. Kim Reynolds stressed her desire for the country to not pull out of NAFTA.
With talks of a renegotiation of NAFTA, California Governor Jerry Brown has promoted trade with Mexico. Reynolds said the administration is working with Mexico and that she continues to seek opportunities for Iowa.
“I’ve had the opportunity to meet with delegations at the National Governor’s Association — they asked for meetings with me — so the last couple of meetings that we’ve been at, we’ve had an opportunity to sit down and talk about NAFTA and making sure that we modernize the agreement, but not pull out so, if it takes a bilateral with Mexico to get Canada back on board and then to move that then that’s maybe what they’re having to do, but you know those conversations are going on.”
On the issue of renewable fuel standards, Reynolds said she was happy to see the EPA's proposal to boost the use of renewable fuels, but the waivers being issued to small refineries is impacting Iowa.
“We were excited to see the increase in the advanced biofuels but I’m not happy with what’s happening with the waivers and so we’re still holding EPA Administrator (Scott) Pruitt on this,” she said. “They need to abide by the law, and they’re not, and that’s having a direct impact on what the intent of the renewable fuel standard was.”
She said the standards were designed to advance renewable energy nationwide and “of course, in Iowa, where we’re the leader.”
Reynolds said she speaks with Iowa’s farmers on a daily basis about another issue causing concern: possible tariffs with China.
“Nobody wins in a trade war. It’s important that we get these negotiations done sooner rather than later,” she said.
She described China as a “bad actor” saying, “In fact, we had seeds stolen right here in Iowa, so they could do the reverse genetics on it.”
“We can’t have technology transfer and stealing intellectual property be a cost of doing business in China and that’s really what the president is fighting for. But again, it has to be done sooner rather than later,” she said.
Reynolds' stops included HNI Corp., the new Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center, the Merrill Hotel and the newly reopened Cheri Top Drive-In.
Reynolds said small businesses like Cheri Top are “crucial to our growing economy, so I love the young people that are out here working hard.”
Gary Carlson, HNI spokesman, said Reynolds stopped at the business to meet the new Executive Director Jeff Lorenger and visit the library, the building was donated by HNI. Carlson said discussion with the governor included ways to provide more support for people and that HNI supports Reynolds’ Future Ready Iowa initiative to have 70 percent of Iowa’s workforce to have education or training after high school by 2025.
