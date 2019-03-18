MUSCATINE — A shortage of food inspectors at area meat processing plants was discussed at a roundtable hosted by U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Services (FSIS) and U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack.
"I need to know what our federal agencies are doing and how they're doing it," he said.
During the discussion Monday morning at Muscatine Community College, an operator at JBS in Marshalltown said an issue the plant is facing are consumer safety inspector vacancies.
"Of the 11 inspector lines, we have five vacancies," he said.
In private commercial slaughtering plants, food inspectors check for diseased and adulterated meat and poultry, before and after slaughter. Inspectors also conduct regulatory oversight tasks relating to consumer protection such as misbranding of products.
The employee said without an adequate number of inspectors, product lines slow down and not enough products are made. He said delivery schedules are affected because they can't be inspected before they are shipped.
The district supervisor is doing "everything they can" to bring in inspectors to conduct inspections, he said, but the available inspectors have to work 12-hour days.
"That is affecting production, that is affecting industry, that is affecting food safety," he said of the shortage.
FSIS Administrator Carmen Rottenberg addressed the question and said it's something the department has "struggled with for years."
The agency has had 400-600 field positions per year, Rottenburg said, because of the lengthy hiring process "where it takes months to bring somebody on and they decide they don't want the job." She also said the way employees are promoted takes them away from positions on the line and they are looking into systemic hiring issues.
"As far as getting positions filled," Rottenburg said, "We've had a huge hiring push in the last 12 months."
The vacancy rate for online positions has decreased from 8.5 percent to 5.5 percent and for offline positions from 5.5 percent to 3.5 percent.
"So, I think in the next six months you're going to see positions filled," she said, and agreed that local plants have had to use relief inspectors so productions lines don't have to slow or stop. And with exports, she said getting inspections done there is not food safety related, but it's critical for them to be timely for shipments to go out. She said it's an issue Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue is focused on.
"I think that we are turning the corner on getting these issues addressed," she said.
The roundtable discussions were designed several years ago to provide employees of small processing plants the opportunity to ask questions and express concerns regarding industry standards and regulatory compliance.
"I want to make sure, obviously, that agencies like FSIS work well and that we have transparency in our federal government," Loebsack said.
"I think it's important that we do what we have to do to make sure that we have a safe supply of food for folks."
Deputy Under Secretary Mindy Brashears and other senior representatives answered questions from plant operators from Midamar, Kraft Heinz in Muscatine and Kraft Heinz Oscar Mayer in Davenport, ConAgra Foods and Amana Meat Shop.
Though she's only been in the positions six weeks, Brashears shared her plan for the department.
"Secretary Perdue has a vision and that's, 'Do right and feed everyone,' and we add one word to that, 'Do right and feed everyone safely,'" she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.