Second shotgun deer season opens Saturday

MUSCATINE — After a few days off, deer will be running again this weekend as opening day for the second deer shotgun season is Saturday. The season runs through Dec. 22.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources reports hunters should see about the same amount of deer in the timber and plowed corn fields as last year, although in some areas the deer population has been impacted by hemorrhagic fever. Between the first season, which ran Dec. 7-11 and this season, about 110,000 blaze-orange-wearing hunters are expected to take to the fields and woods in search of the elusive Iowa whitetail. Each year of the average 108,000 deer harvested in Iowa, 59,000 come from the shotgun seasons.

“It’s been a little slow so far,” Scott Lucas, owner of Big River Guns as well as a deer hunter, said of his quest to harvest a deer. “I’m a landowner so I can hunt both first and second season.”

The seasons always brings hunters into his store. He said this year he had a run on straight-walled cartridges as well as shotgun slugs. Beginning three years ago, straight-walled cartridges, can be used during shotgun seasons and the January antlerless season. Lucas said they are popular because of the increased accuracy and distance.