MUSCATINE — A threat of a potential shooting at Muscatine High School Wednesday morning has been ruled a hoax, school officials say.
In a statement posted to the school's webpage, the school received notice of an anonymous text message Wednesday morning of a potential shooting and "police were notified immediately."
"In working with the Muscatine Police Department, two students admitted that their social media post was a hoax," the statement read. "These students have been removed from school. The Muscatine Police Department is continuing its investigation and following up with any further leads."
You have free articles remaining.
Comment from Muscatine High School Principal Terry Hogenson and Muscatine Community School District Superintendent Jerry Riibe was not immediately available.
"Our utmost priority is to make certain we provide students a safe learning environment and to that end, we will do whatever is necessary to ensure that happens," the statement read. "Precautions are being taken to ensure the safety of our students and staff. Our counselors, administration, security team, and school resource officers met this morning to make sure the building remains safe and secure. Also, additional police will be in the building and surveilling the outside of the building."
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.