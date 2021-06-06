"Something there for everyone" 5th annual Farm Life Festival to be held June 19

GRANDVIEW – R7 Reclaimed in Grandview will hold its fifth annual Farm Life Festival on Saturday, June 19.

“It’s kind of mind-blowing,” Tenneil Register, a founder, said. “When (my husband, Jesse Register and I) put together the first one, we just thought it was a cool idea. I never really thought about the future of it, and now we have so many customers that have been to every one of them, and it’s become a tradition for them.”

Although the pandemic canceled many events in 2020, the Farm Life Festival stayed on the schedule and had a wonderful turn-out, she said.

“People were ready to get out of the house,” Tenneil said, “For a lot of people, it was their first time coming. I think if someone came last year and enjoyed the experience, they’ll very much find the same thing happening this year.”

For 2021, there will be around 50 vendors featuring vintage, rustic and modern goods, many handmade

“There’s something for everyone in the family, including kids and the pets,” Tenneil said.