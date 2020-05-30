Staff will dance after "parade" at The Ivy, Davenport

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The staff at The Ivy at Davenport, 800 E. Rusholme St., Davenport, will dance for families and residents with an outside performance at 2 p.m. Friday, June 5, after a drive-by "parade."

Quad-Citians are invited to meet at the St. Paul church parking lot at the corner of Rusholme and Arlington, then drive by, honk and wave. After that, the staff will perform a superhero dance.

Ivy at Davenport residents will watch from the windows.

A car at the end of the parade will collect care packages for residents at The Ivy.

For more information, call The Ivy at Davenport, 563-322-1668.

