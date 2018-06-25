MUSCATINE — After the completion of a feasibility study last year, the plans to build a container port on the Mississippi River south of Muscatine are starting again after hitting a nearly 11-month snag.
The City of Muscatine submitted a service proposal last summer to U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration to designate the stretch of the river as a marine highway. The designation is a step in the city's ability to apply for grant funding to build the multi-modal port south of Muscatine on Kent Corp.-owned land.
Muscatine Community Development Director Dave Gobin said the proposal was submitted June 29, 2017, prior to the Marine Highway Projects Open Season project application due date, according to the Maritime Administration website.
Gobin said he received confirmation from the administration July 13, 2017, acknowledging the proposal and that “no further action on your part,” was required. He said the administration told him it would be in contact in August 2017 about any additional review of the proposal, but he said he didn't hear from anyone until June 6 of this year. At that time he said the administration requested clarification as to whether the proposal was written for funding or for designation and had new guidelines for proposals. Gobin said he had to essentially start the proposal process over and will resubmit later this summer.
"In this case, it worked out, but not in every case," Gobin said of the delay. "In this case, it looked like procrastination."
An email was sent from Courteney Bush, public affairs specialist with the Maritime Administration with the Department of Transportation, to The Journal with a link to the Office of the Federal Register website, which included information on marine highway projects. Several calls and emails to officials from the department seeking further comment were not returned as of press time Monday. Fred Jones, operations development specialist with the office of courts and waterway planning, responded to an email Friday, but had not called as of Monday.
According to the project details on the link provided to The Journal, “The purpose of the open season call for projects is to seek eligible Marine Highway projects that may establish new or enhance existing Marine Highway services. Eligible projects may be designated as Marine Highway Projects by the Secretary of Transportation. Being designated a Marine Highway Project allows DOT resources to be used to assist public project sponsors, ports and other local transportation or economic development agencies in the development of Marine Highway projects.”
Gobin said the purpose of the port is to “consolidate the loads (of exports) so that they have now a direct access to global markets and from bulk global markets to here from supply.”
He said he is hoping to have the updated proposal submitted by Aug. 15 so the waterway may be designated a marine highway by September, ahead of the grant-funding season that begins Oct. 1. Marine highway status would allow Gobin to apply for grants to cover costs associated with infrastructure, construction of the port and machinery required for the project, he said.
“We have options at that point,” Gobin said of the marine highway designation. He also said that the project would be given priority status after receiving the designation because there are only a dozen ports designated as marine highways in the nation.
Gobin estimated that 100 jobs, including dock workers and crane operators, would be created because of the port and that millions of dollars and transportation miles would be saved with the introduction of the container port. He said the port would also increase Muscatine's economic relevance, as there are no other ports north of St. Louis.
If the port is created, "there's some significant labor skills that will be employed here," Gobin said.
He said there was no cost to submit a service proposal for the marine highway designation, but money was put into the feasibility study conducted last year. The $100,000 study was funded by an $80,000 Iowa Department of Transportation LIFTS grant and $20,000 from Kent Corp.
Based on the feasibility study, construction of the port could cost $45-55 million and with another $5-10 million needed to develop access routes for vehicle and rail. Gobin said the process would require cooperation from the county as direct routes to the proposed site are partially owned by the city and the county.
U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Davenport, said he's eager to see the port come to fruition.
“I have been in close contact with officials in Muscatine about the ongoing work they are doing on the exciting construction of the Muscatine Port. After having the opportunity to tour the site last spring, I am excited about the jobs that this project would create and what this project could mean for Muscatine’s economy," Loebsack said. "I am pleased to have worked to connect folks at the U.S. DOT Maritime Administration with City officials in order to discuss their application and determine what the best path forward is for this project. I am pleased to hear that this conversation has happened will continue to do what I can to support the city."
