Supervisors discuss 28E agreement with mental health region

MUSCATINE – After discussion of an amended 28E agreement with the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region, the Muscatine County board of Supervisors held off on voting on the governmental agreement until addressing several concerns.

During the discussion at the regular supervisor meeting Monday morning, region CEO Lori Elam said the main changes in the agreement are three new members on the governing board as well as new personnel to provide services. She also said some of the new members of the board will be ex officio members. The board will also use a weighted voting process during meetings. The agreement also discussed when leadership roles on the board would be elected.

“The main reason the 28E agreement is being amended is because of the children’s behavioral health bill that was passed in May 2019,” Elam said. “The regions, starting Jan. 1, will be providing access or information and referral and ensuring services are available to children with a diagnosis of serious emotional disorders.”