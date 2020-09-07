'The Front Porch of the Downtown of Wilton'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WILTON — While observing his 92nd birthday, Herman Baker of Muscatine spent the day with his family — three generations of military members — honoring the unveiling of the Muscatine County Freedom Rock in downtown Wilton.

Sporting a cap that told of his two years of service in Korea shortly after World War II ended, Baker moved along the walkway situated in front of the Rock Island Line depot and containing 510 pavers that people had bought as a fundraiser to bring the latest Iowa Freedom Rock to Muscatine County. The pavers all represented someone who at least had given a few years of service and at most had died serving their country. He glanced at the covered rock which was scheduled to be unveiled later in the afternoon. He also looked with happiness at the hundreds of people who turned out on Labor Day weekend to honor the veterans of Muscatine County.

“This is a great example of the spirit of the town,” he said, looking out over the crowd of people who gathered downtown for the unveiling. “I think we need more recognition of what this country has been through and what it took to get it through and how many lives were lost so that we can be here today. If there is something we haven’t done right, it may have been to teach history to our kids, so they might recognize what they have isn’t free and it wasn’t given to anybody.”