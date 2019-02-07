MUSCATINE — Deana Dawson will listen to music, read books, listen to stories shared or simply hold a hand while looking out the window — whatever her hospice clients need during her monthly visits.
"It's mostly about interconnectedness," she said of her role as a volunteer.
Dawson has been a volunteer through Compassus, a network of end-of-life hospice, palliative and home health care services in communities nationwide, since May 2016. "Serving with heartfelt compassion" is their motto. The Davenport office serves clients in Muscatine, eastern Cedar, Scott, Clinton, and southern Jackson counties.
Dawson, a resident of Muscatine, visits each of her clients two to three times per month for around 30 minutes to an hour, depending on their needs and the bus schedule. She is one of only two hospice volunteers for the organization in the area. And as one person, she can only meet with so many people.
"I know if we had more volunteers in this area," she said, "we could bring more smiles, comfort or a gentle presence when things are bad."
Compassus Volunteer Coordinator Jill Venden is seeking six to eight volunteers to serve in the Muscatine area.
"Volunteers are not just something we would like to utilize," she said, "we are mandated by Medicare to have them."
Before Medicare was created, hospice services were provided by volunteers. When hospice became a Medicare benefit in 1982 under the Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act, volunteers were included in the care plan for hospice patients. Service providers are required to have at least 5 percent of direct patient care provided by volunteers.
Though required to have volunteers, the organization may not partner with many volunteer organizations to recruit because it is not a nonprofit, sometimes making the process difficult.
Jim Huston chose to volunteer with Compassus eight years ago as an extension of his time in the church.
"When I left pulpit ministry I wanted to continue compassion ministry," he said.
Huston, of Wilton, said his volunteer experience is mostly visiting with clients but can sometimes be respite for the families if light errands need done such as picking up groceries.
"You never know who you're going to form a bond with," he said, "or what you're going to have in common."
When asked what reason he would give others to become hospice volunteers Huston said, "Love for your neighbor."
"I think it's very rewarding knowing that I participated in their day."
He visits around eight clients per month and said one of the most important things a hospice volunteer can do is be present. When people learn he's a hospice volunteer they say, "I'm glad you do that," "That's sweet of you," "I could never do that."
"Everyone can do it," he said. "It's a ministry of presence, not one of knowledge or special talent. It's someone who's willing to say 'I'll sit with you. I'll read with you. I'll watch TV with you.' If you can listen, you can volunteer."
Compassus has multiple opportunities for volunteers including administrative to help with filing and other office projects and bereavement volunteers who may visit or make calls to families after the loss of a loved one. Non-medical volunteers meet with patients in different ways, including with pets if they have a certified therapy animal, veteran to veteran visits and angel visits, when patients are in their final days.
Dawson said hospice volunteering is "the most rewarding thing there is out there," but acknowledged that it isn't easy.
She said one of the most difficult things is “giving my clients my very best every time.”
"I feel every time I step through their door I need to be on my A game," she said.
Dawson has cerebal palsy and is in a wheelchair. She also works at a hospice facility and has spent some time living in a nursing home herself. She has seen the challenges, but said what is most rewarding is "being with my clients."
"They need to know they’re important, and that someone cares," she said.
Dawson and Huston agreed: it doesn't take any special skill to volunteer.
"You’ve got to have the heart," Dawson said. "You’ve got to want to help people."
