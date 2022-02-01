Tipton resident and daycare owner announces campaign for open Iowa Senate seat

TIPTON — A registered nurse and owner of a Tipton childcare center, Deb VanderGaast is running for Iowa state Senate.

VanderGaast announced last month she would be running for Senate District 41, which will represent Cedar, north Muscatine and west Scott counties, including north Davenport.

Due to the recent redistricting, which will go into effect January 2023, the district seat is up for grabs, with Sen. Jim Lykam and Sen. Roby Smith both deciding not to run for the position. Republican Kerry Gruenhagen also announced in December he is running for the seat.

VanderGaast is the owner and director of Tipton Adaptive Daycare, a childcare center that offers care for all children, including those with special medical needs or disabilities and children with behavioral or psychological needs. While this is her first time running for senate, VanderGaast has experience in local politics.

“I’ve always been involved with politics and have always worked as an advocate for childcare, families, low income and disabilities,” she said. “I’ve also worked on policy proposals with members of both parties, with several being written on my behalf.”

In 2017, she spoke at the U.S. Capitol as a parent advocate, and in 2021, she served on Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Childcare Task Force. She is also the current chairperson for the Tipton Zoning Board of Adjustments, and is a member of both the Cedar County Democrats Central Committee and the Tipton School District School Improvement Advisory Committee.

While VanderGaast had always wanted to run for office, it was always more of a "someday" type of thing. After the district restructuring, however, she decided to stop making excuses and take advantage of such a big opportunity.

“I just thought, there’s an open seat in the Senate for my district, what are the odds of that ever happening again?” she said.

VanderGaast’s biggest focuses in her campaign are on issues affecting families, including the cost of child care and it's effect on the economy. She said that for some families, parents are unable to return to work because they cannot find affordable child care. She said she wants to help “make the workforce worthwhile.”

Other issues VanderGaast hopes to focus on relate to housing and reliable public transportation in rural areas, both of which can impact low-income families. She said she is concerned about Iowa’s many insufficient bridges, with 22% of bridges in her home county of Cedar County being structurally deficient. Finally, she hopes to strengthen Iowa’s infrastructure by supporting education and public health.

“We need to get back to our government serving the people, not serving their party or the extremists within their party,” she said. “I want to make Iowa a great place to live, work and raise a family again.”

VanderGaast pointed to her experience in politics, and the relationships she has developed with various legislators and groups through her experience.

“I’m just changing my role from someone behind the scenes proposing legislation to stepping up and actually writing it,” VanderGaast said. “I’m going to be ready to work on day 1, and I will represent all people and try to meet their needs.”

To learn more about VanderGaast and her campaign, go to her Facebook and Twitter pages, “DebCares4Iowa.”

