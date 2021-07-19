Trial date set for former Muscatine City Administrator Mandsager's lawsuit against the mayor, city council members and city

MUSCATINE — According to court documents, a lawsuit filed by former Muscatine City Administrator Gregg Mandsager against the city and four council members and former members individually will go to trial on Nov. 14.
While no amount of a settlement offer has been determined yet, the court document shows the amount to be in excess of $10,000. The jury trial is expected to last five days. A settlement/pretrial conference is also scheduled for 1 p.m. Sept. 22 in the Muscatine County Courthouse. All parties are asked to attend the conference. During the conference, the attorneys are expected to disclose the settlement offer and demand.
Mandsagers team has also filed an order serving discovery requests on the city and defendants.
Mandsager, who was removed from his position on Dec. 5, 2019, has filed suit against the city as well as Mayor Diana Broderson, council members Kelcey Brackett, Osmond Malcolm, Nadine Brockert and former council member Santos Saucedo — the mayor and the four council members who voted to end Mandsager’s contract. He alleges wrongful termination, disability discrimination and retaliatory and vindictive conduct by the mayor and city council.
According to a motion filed in Muscatine County Court on Feb. 17 by attorney Donald Beattie of Beattie Law Firm of Des Moines, Mandsager requests relief from suffered damages including past wage loss, future lost wages, emotional distress and other damages allowed by law. The suit claims Mandsager was the victim of defamation, intentional recklessness or negligent infliction of emotional distress by Broderson, alleging it was common for Broderson to refer to Mandsager’s gender and say he was part of a “good ol’ boys club.” This was the subject of a previous lawsuit. A civil conspiracy is also cited in the suit, claiming the defendants had conspired to have Mandsager terminated. It also says there had been intentional interference with the contract, alleging Broderson had conspired with the other defendants to remove Mandsager.
Mandsager had been city administrator since 2009 and had recently been given a pay increase after a performance evaluation.
During the Oct. 17, 2019, meeting, Brackett had requested the council discuss Mandsager’s contract, citing concerns about a new document city staff was required to sign. The document required city workers to immediately report to the city administrator any time they have a work-related conversation with an elected official.
An ordinance had previously prohibited elected officials from directly communicating with city staff about work-related issues, but the ordinance was updated to allow meetings and work-related conversations. During the Dec. 5, 2019, meeting, Brackett cited a lack of confidence in Mandsager’s ability to act as city administrator, saying there had been several times when Mandsager had been given directives by the council but continued doing the opposite. The suit says no specific example was cited. Mandsager was on medical leave and not present when the vote to end his contract was made. The suit says Mandsager was being treated at the Mayo Clinic and the condition constituted a disability. After the meeting, a citizen objected to not being given a chance to speak on the subject. Broderson said she had accidentally skipped over the public comment on the agenda, but that she would not have allowed the public to speak on the issue, as it involved a city employee.