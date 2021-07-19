Trial date set for former Muscatine City Administrator Mandsager's lawsuit against the mayor, city council members and city

An ordinance had previously prohibited elected officials from directly communicating with city staff about work-related issues, but the ordinance was updated to allow meetings and work-related conversations. During the Dec. 5, 2019, meeting, Brackett cited a lack of confidence in Mandsager’s ability to act as city administrator, saying there had been several times when Mandsager had been given directives by the council but continued doing the opposite. The suit says no specific example was cited. Mandsager was on medical leave and not present when the vote to end his contract was made. The suit says Mandsager was being treated at the Mayo Clinic and the condition constituted a disability. After the meeting, a citizen objected to not being given a chance to speak on the subject. Broderson said she had accidentally skipped over the public comment on the agenda, but that she would not have allowed the public to speak on the issue, as it involved a city employee.