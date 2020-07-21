Two arrested in Wapello on sex abuse-related charges
Two arrested in Wapello on sex abuse-related charges

WAPELLO — One person has been arrested in Wapello on sex abuse charges, while a second subject is in custody for violations of the sex offender registry, according to a press release from the Wapello Police Department.

Larry Ward, 64, of Wapello, was charged with one count of Class B felony sexual abuse in the second degree on July 17. If convicted, Ward could face up to 25 years in prison. He is accused of sexual abuse of a child.

Ward is being held in the Louisa County Jail on a $25,000 cash only bond. Related crimes are under investigation, police said. 

On June 27, Wapello Police began investigating reports of a sex offender hanging around city parks and playground areas, and other complaints of this person around children. On June 30, the department took Dalen Prier, 27, of Ottumwa, into custody and charged him with felony parole violations. The police had worked with the Iowa Department of Corrections on the violations.

Prier remains in the Louisa County Jail under $100,000 bond.

