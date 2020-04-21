Tyson Plant in Columbus Junction reopens after COVID-19 outbreak

The plant was temporarily closed on April 6 after initial reports of over two dozen cases of COVID-19 had been discovered. The state had sent 1,500 test kits to the site. The last report was over 160 cases had been confirmed at the plant. It was also reported two plant employees had died from COVID-19.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds reported Monday that all the employees of the plant had been tested for the virus. She does not believe she will have to order meat packing plants closed, saying they are essential services and that the businesses themselves are working to stop the spread of the disease in the plants.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there are 243 reported cases of COVID-19 in Louisa County and two deaths have been reported. During a press conference Tuesday, Reynolds acknowledged that 33 percent of the 3,641 cases in Iowa are related to work in the meat packing industry. Outbreaks have been reported in the Tyson plant in Perry and at a Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, only minutes from Iowa.

In a previous interview Columbus Junction Mayor John Huston reported about 1,300 people work at the plant.