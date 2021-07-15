Victims of Muscatine County plane crash identified, investigation continues

MUSCATINE — The two victims of a plane crash Wednesday in Muscatine County have been identified.
Daniel and Sharon Slack of El Dorado Springs, Mo., were the only two aboard a 1972 Piper PA-28-150 that crashed just north of Muscatine, according to Muscatine County Sheriff Quinn Riess in a release sent out Thursday afternoon. Daniel Slack was 68 while Sharon Slack was 69.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration’s Safety Information and Analysis Sharing report, the plane had gone down “under unknown circumstances.”
Reports from the FFA indicate that the plane was a fixed wing single engine aircraft that belonged to God Speed Aviation LLC out of Deerfield, Kan. Daniel Slack is listed as the registered agent of the LLC.
According to FlightAware.com, the plane — which has a listed tail number of 2801T — departed Ford Airport in Kingsford, Mich. at approximately 9:21 a.m. Wednesday and was last seen near Muscatine at approximately 12:38 p.m. Investigation and information received thus far indicates the Slacks were en route back to Missouri.
At about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Air Traffic Control at the Quad Cities International Airport lost contact with the plane as it passed over Muscatine County and contacted the Muscatine County Sheriff’s office. The downed aircraft was later located in the field along 170th Street off of Highway 38 about four miles north of Muscatine.
Sheriff Quinn Riess reported the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board was on scene Thursday morning and despite rain and inclement weather, the investigation was proceeding. The cause of the accident is still unknown. Riess said the investigation would continue through the day no matter the weather conditions.
“I know they are trying to make arrangements for its removal probably sometime (Thursday) afternoon,” Riess said. “With the weather as it is and the conditions getting back and forth to the site I don’t know if that plan is still in effect or if it is being put off because getting equipment to site is going to be a challenge.”
Riess does not know when the results of the federal investigation will be made available to the public.
A debriefing will be done Thursday afternoon for the emergency responders who searched the 250x150 yard crash site for wreckage or other passengers from the plane. Riess said he was “very impressed” with professionalism of the 60 to 80 responders that deployed to search.
He said there are new and seasoned people in every department and the debriefing is being done to “verify fact vs. myth” and to make sure everyone is handling it appropriately.
During the incident responders from the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office, Durant Fire Department, Wilton Fire Department, Atalissa Fire Department, Muscatine Search and Rescue, Iowa State Patrol, Wilton Police Department, Muscatine Police Department and reserve deputies all responded to the scene.