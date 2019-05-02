WAPELLO — Wapello’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2019 budget was amended Thursday by the city council to include an additional $80,649 in spending. The council approved the amendment following a public hearing that did not attract any comments.
The additional spending will spread over the police, parks and Briggs Civic Center budgets. The police department spending will increase by $33,218 to cover academy training for a police officer, a new motor for a squad car and renovation costs for the city’s new police station.
The new police station is the former dental office of Dr. Fatemeh Jabbari, which was donated to the city by her husband, Muscatine physician Dr. Gholam Jabbari, following his wife’s death.
The $15,704 added to the city park budget will cover additional costs of constructing a basketball court in the North Park.
The Briggs Civic Center spending will be increased by $15,827 to cover a ceiling tile replacement project.
The budget amendment’s final $15,900 in expenditures will go toward the payment for the Louisa County Jail construction project. That spending comes from a local option sales tax (LOST) that received voter approval in a referendum. Half of the revenue generated by the tax goes toward the jail construction.
Meanwhile, spending under the budget amendment will be partially offset by $55,538 in additional revenue. That included $10,820 in increased police department revenue from the sale of a 1963 truck and funds forfeitures.
Additional revenue to cover the basketball court construction came from Hometown Pride Basketball Court fundraising, $7,218; Wellmark grant, $4,200; and a $1,500 grant from the Community Foundation of Louisa County.
The city also reported $31,800 in additional LOST revenue.
The amendment boosted total revenue from $2,765,948 to $2,821,486 and total budget expenditures from $2,801,689 to $2,882,338. The $25,111 deficit between expenditures and revenue will be covered through the city’s ending fund balance, which will drop from $803,684 to $778,573. The budget’s beginning fund balance was $839,426.
In other action, the council agreed to give a Wapello couple who lost their home in a Dec. 3 fire until May 31 to remove items they wish to keep from the heavily-damaged building at 926 Mill Street.
After that date, the city will move forward with demolition plans previously accepted by Alberto and Elvira Villagrana.
Originally, the city had set a May 16 deadline for the Villagranas to have items they wished to save out of the house, but agreed to the extra time following a discussion with Alberto Villagrana during Thursday’s council meeting.
Under the previously approved plan, the city will demolish the damaged house and then assess the cleanup cost to the property taxes.
In final action, the council:
• Tabled action on a list of streets slated for repair this summer;
• Tabled a decision on a proposed lease agreement for city park grounds and structures;
• Approved re-hiring Jenna Dopler as the swimming pool manager at a salary of $6,762, which represents a 2 percent increase in wages. The council split on that vote 2-5, with council members Charlie Wagg and Larry Wagg voting against the additional pay;
• Approved an outdoor entertainment permit for the Wapello FFA for its Pro Rodeo on July 19-20 and waived the $50 fee;
• Approved the Wapello Community Ambulance Service contract with Louisa County.
