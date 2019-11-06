MUSCATINE — Muscatine residents may be used to occasionally seeing a deer, but as November rolls along, those sightings may become more frequent.
Muscatine’s deer population is in rutting season, mid-October to early December, when bucks chase after mates. It can be a fairly dangerous season for local drivers.
“This time of year, you’re going to have to watch for them day and night,” said Curt Weiss, director of the Muscatine County Conservation Board.
Deer are normally nocturnal, but are more active during mating season. Deer also visit farm fields at night to eat grain being harvested and are chased out during the day. As a result, it's as common to see them during the day.
The prime part of the rutting season typically lasts two to three weeks in November, Weiss said. The first two weekends in December will also be filled with deer crossing, thanks to the opening of deer-shotgun season.
“We’ll have a lot of people out hunting in the woods and pushing deer around,” Weiss said. “We’ll see a lot of deer-car accidents in the daytime that time too.”
The most likely places to find deer in Muscatine County is along Highway 22 heading east, especially around Wild Cat Den and other parks, highways and roads that go through the Cedar River bottoms, and near town in wooded areas, like the bypass or on Cedar Street near the Muscatine Community Y. Weiss said deer are pushed into the areas because they feel safer than areas where hunters would be.
“Drivers should be aware and keep an eye out for any movement off the side of the roads,” Weiss said. “Usually if you see one, be cautious because there probably one or more following it.”
At night, keep a look out for deer eyes and movement. Deer eyes shine in headlights, so if a driver sees any shining off the side of the road, they should slow down.
Deer may freeze in the road, even with a car in front of them. Weiss said to come to a complete stop and wait for the deer to decide what to do next. It may be frustrating, but it’s also important to remember how impulsive a startled deer may be. Deer have been known to ram or jump at cars if provoked enough. Sometimes slowly moving toward the deer may convince it to run off, but the safest option is to stop and wait for it to run off.
“Just always be cautious when you’re coming up on them, and expect the unexpected," Weiss said.
