City of Muscatine Water Pollution Control Plant Director Jon Koch was recently honored with the Arthur Sidney Bedell award by the Water Environment Federation.
The award recognized Koch for his leadership and service to Iowa Water Environment Association, a WEF member association.
“I am more than a little bit humbled by this award,” Koch said in a news release. “I am grateful to the association and its members for recognizing something that I love to do.”
The award was presented June 6 at the IAWEA meeting and again last Thursday at the Muscatine City Council meeting by Jay Brady, an environmental engineer at Stanley Consultants and IAWEA officer.
“In addition to Association leadership and participation, he [Koch] has demonstrated strong leadership for the Muscatine area water and natural environments,” Brady said in a news release.
Koch is president of the IAWEA and has previously served as vice president and regional director.
— Journal Staff
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.