Koch enviro award
Water Pollution Control Plant Director Jon Koch receives the Arthur Sidney Bedell award for leadership from Jay Brady, Iowa Water Environment Association member and environmental engineer at Stanley Consultants.

City of Muscatine Water Pollution Control Plant Director Jon Koch was recently honored with the Arthur Sidney Bedell award by the Water Environment Federation.

The award recognized Koch for his leadership and service to Iowa Water Environment Association, a WEF member association.

“I am more than a little bit humbled by this award,” Koch said in a news release. “I am grateful to the association and its members for recognizing something that I love to do.”

The award was presented June 6 at the IAWEA meeting and again last Thursday at the Muscatine City Council meeting by Jay Brady, an environmental engineer at Stanley Consultants and IAWEA officer.

“In addition to Association leadership and participation, he [Koch] has demonstrated strong leadership for the Muscatine area water and natural environments,” Brady said in a news release.

Koch is president of the IAWEA and has previously served as vice president and regional director.

— Journal Staff

