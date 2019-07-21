MUSCATINE – The new leaders of Muscatine’s Salvation Army packed up their life to move to town two months ago. The boxes were delivered last week, but the pair hasn’t had time to unpack just yet.
“We hit the ground running,” said Lt. Greg Bock.
He and his wife Lt. Liz Bock and their three children moved from Illinois at the end of June. Serving in Muscatine is the first appointment for the Bock’s after completing the nearly 2-year Salvation Army training program in Chicago.
"We’re both called to love people and Salvation Army has been the perfect tool for that and we get to work together," Liz said. "We balance each other out really well."
Liz said she takes care of paperwork and Greg gets out in the community, but they both have been working hard in the last three weeks to meet the church's employees, learn about the programs and get settled into the community. They wanted to continue the work of Lts. Cristian and Brooke Lopez without any gaps in service.
"I think it’s important that we get out in the community, too, and let people know who we are," Greg said.
The Bock's are already members of the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce. Greg attended a Muscatine City Council meeting, helped families and fire crews after a late night house fire last week. Liz has been helping with the Eagle Crest summer camp in Peoria. On top of that, they hold services at the church every Sunday.
"What we have found is there is so much support from the community," Liz said, "but there can always be more and we want to be able to help people more."
The Bock's have already had a planning meeting for the church's well-known Red Kettle campaign but are looking into other ways they can help. They held a movie night at the church and are thinking about hosting a Walk for Warmth fundraiser this winter to raise awareness of people who may struggle to heat their homes.
They said fundraising from the public is important for the Salvation Army to be able to better serve the people of Muscatine County. Greg said grant funding requires they serve those who qualify within federal poverty guidelines, but there is a large population of the county that are the "working poor," people who are employed but cannot afford the basic costs of living.
"We understand things happen," Greg said, "so, we want to push past that shame, push past the embarrassment and the sooner you come to us for help, the sooner we can try to help you."
While being good stewards of public donations, Bock said the Salvation Army could help those who wouldn't otherwise qualify for assistance but still need it.
"We can then give help as we see fit," he said.
The Bock's attended the same Assemblies of God private college, where they met. They said they decided to become lieutenants in the Salvation Army because their lives were becoming too separate. Greg was heavily involved with the army's sober living program in Cheboygan, Michigan, and Liz was a youth pastor.
Greg said he discovered the church was more than "come see what we have going on," it was hands-on ministry. The church requires married couples to serve together and it took Liz a little while to get on board with the plan. She said she ultimately felt at peace about the decision to enter the training program because the couple would be able to serve a more diverse community than most churches and they would be able to work together by doing "what we absolutely love."
In Chicago, the Bock's lived in the Boystown neighborhood, one of the largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer communities in the nation, about two blocks from Wrigley Field. Greg said it was an important experience for them.
"The perception of Salvation Army and the LGBTQ community is that we don’t like LGBTQ people and it’s totally a misconception," he said. "So, us being right in the middle of Boystown kind of gave us the chance to show the community that we don’t hate you, we love you, we want to help you if we can."
The message, ministry and mission of the Salvation Army is one the Bock's want to convey to the public and have been including it in Sunday services. They want those seeking help or fellowship to know they're welcome.
"No matter what religion you are, sexual orientation you are, whatever belief you have, you’re still a human being and you deserve dignity and respect and help if you ever need it," Greg said. "We want that open door to always be there and for other people to know that we’re always here."
He said Muscatine is a lot like his hometown of Alton, Illinois, a city about 15 miles northwest of St. Louis. Alton is also on the Mississippi River and the familiarity of Muscatine made for a smooth transition from Chicago.
"I think it’s a perfect size community for our family," Liz said. "It’s not too small, not too big." She said their children, Josiah, 10, Grace, 6, and Samuel, 4, have already met friends through the church and are excited to start school this fall.
"They jump right in," Liz said of the kids' interest in helping at the church.
Josiah takes a count of people who visit the church, Grace helps with the lights and Samuel helps with the youngest parishioners but "thinks he's in charge of everything," the Bocks said. They are happy their children also feel the call to serve.
The goal of the church is not to push religion on the public, Greg said.
"We're just going to love them," he said. "That's what we're called to do, to love them."
