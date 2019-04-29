MUSCATINE — For the past two years, there has been a large empty spot for those who attend Wesley United Methodist Church. The space at the front of the sanctuary was home to a Casavant Frères organ that was originally installed in 1983. The musical instrument, part of worship for the congregation for over 30 years, was destroyed when an EF-2 tornado touched down in Muscatine on March 6, 2017.
The original organ was installed with funding provided by the Jackson Memorial Trust, established in 1979 in remembrance of Robert S. Jackson, with the purpose of continuing music in the church.
Now, a new organ comes from C.B. Fisk of Gloucester, Mass. Sections of the organ were delivered on Sunday, April 28, and unloaded by parishioners and volunteers. The organ is being custom fit to the space available both for sound and aesthetics.
Though the parts have been delivered, and the installation has begun, the process will take several months to complete. The installation is estimated to take up to six weeks, while the fine tuning can take up to four months.
The official unveiling of the new instrument is not scheduled until a dedication reception on Nov. 24, featuring guest organist Nathan Laube.
Sally Potter, the organist at Wesley, says the amount of time needed is due to the delicacy involved. "Teams of technicians will be here for a few weeks at a time, tuning and adjusting as needed. Since the organ is being built for the space, it needs to be precise.”
Wesley pastor Brian Oliver, who joined the church in July, says a feeling of excitement is in the air. “This is an exciting time for the church. It is the final piece of the rebuilding process.”
The church as a whole has chosen to look for the positives in the tragedy, Oliver said.
“We are looking at the tornado as an opportunity to rebuild better, treating the crisis as an opportunity to make some changes that would not have been made otherwise.”
Wesley parishioner and choir member Neva Baker says the organ holds a special place for some members of the congregation. “I grew up in a traditional church, and the organ and the traditional worship service remind me of that.”
Each organ has its own voice, just a vocalist would, said Potter, the church's organist. She's named the new organ Gracie Pearl in reference to the pearl button draw knobs and labels. The pearls for these finishing touches were provided by the National Pearl Button Museum in downtown Muscatine.
“Wesley is sometimes known as the ‘music church’ in town,” Potter says. “Without the organ, it feels like a part of that is missing. We are excited to get it back.”
The original organ cost approximately $500,000 when it was installed in 1984. The new one comes close to $3 million, for which Potter says she is grateful for the insurance the church carried on the world-class instrument.
