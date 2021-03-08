West Liberty cancels school due to COVID-19 vaccine side effects

Dennis also said the district had plenty of warning that the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine has been known to “pack a punch.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We do know that second doses of Moderna have resulted in the side effects noted by the manufacturer for 24-48 hours," Christy Roby Williams, director of Muscatine County Public Health, said.

The side effects reported from West Liberty teachers were COVID-19-like symptoms including headache, fatigue, fever and multiple symptoms. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) side effects can include pain and swelling in the arm that received the injection, muscle pain, headache, chills, fever and nausea. Most side effects are reportedly mild to moderate. The CDC says side effects should go away after a few days.

Moderna vaccine has shown to be 94% effective against both contracting and spreading COVID-19. Physicians are still testing to determine how long the injection lasts.

Dennis said she did not get a shot because she had COVID-19 too closely to the date of the first clinic on Feb. 6 and recommendations are to wait at least 50 days after having COVID-19 symptoms. People receiving the injection in under 50 days are more likely to have side effects.