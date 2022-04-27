West Liberty Fire Department may give city an extension to June 3 before stopping service

WEST LIBERTY — If the West Liberty City Council discusses a new contract with the West Liberty Fire Department during its May 3 meeting, the volunteer fire service will extend its deadline to stop service in the city to June 3. If not, they will stop responding to city calls at midnight May 3.

After a public safety committee meeting Tuesday evening, fire chief Kirt Sickels said the service voted for an extension if the city appears to be acting in good faith to create a new 28E agreement. He said Mayor Katherine McCullough visited the fire station after the meeting to answer questions from the firefighters and to ask for an extension. Sickels appreciated the effort.

“We’re not doing this because we are trying to throw a monkey at the city,” Sickels said. “I’m genuinely concerned if we are going to have enough personnel to be able to jump in those trucks and those ambulances and go. We have lost 11 people in the last year. That is a real concern. You can’t continue to volunteer in a system that is broken.”

City Manager David Haugland said he had spoken with neighboring fire departments and all agreed to respond to city fires. He said the city has 28E agreements with area departments including Wilton, Atalyssa, Nichols, Muscatine, and West Branch. Sickels, a 20-year veteran firefighter, said a delay of 15 to 30 minutes to an emergency — about the time it would take a neighboring department to respond — could be “devastating.”

Last week, the fire department proposed a new 28E agreement that would include the city, the fire department and the rural fire district on the ruling board. McCullough asked for an extension and to discuss the agreement. The district would be funded in the same way the current department is and the fire building and equipment, much of which was donated and part of which is owned by both the city and the rural district, would be the property of the 28E.

Sickels said the situation began about three years ago when the city alleged the 28E agreement that formed the fire district had expired. During negotiations for a new agreement the rural fire district asked for an audit of the money used by the department and the former West Liberty mayor refused and said the 28E had expired and the city was out of it.

“The fire department was stuck in the middle of this,” Sickels said.

In late 2021 the rural fire district filed suit against the city of West Liberty to continue to have fire service.

The West Liberty Volunteer Fire Department and EMS serves the second largest by size fire district in Iowa and in 2021 the department responded to almost 800 calls. When the department was formed, the city and the rural fire district had come together to form it.

Sickels said as the department had tried to move forward, it was stopped on several occasions because of pending or ongoing litigation, but the department always voted as a department on expenditures.

Last month, the department told the city it planned to end its association, citing “the city has actively waged a war upon the department through dangerous bureaucratic moves that endanger the community, including deliberately stalling attempts to hire EMS personnel.”

The fire department letter also alleges incorrect accounting, mixing the department’s funds with the city’s general fund, and incorrect classification of expenses and donations, among other grievances.

Sickels stressed if the city does not choose to move ahead with negotiations, the department will still serve the rural fire district.

On July 5, 2021, the West Liberty Fire Department filed a petition in Iowa District Court for partnership dissolution, accounting, for damages, constructive fraud, and for temporary and permanent injunctions. The petition alleges the city of West Liberty has violated the provisions of the parties’ contract and breached its fiduciary responsibilities. The petition requests the court create a separate 28E agency.

The next West Liberty City Council meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3.

